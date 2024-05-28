Dog swept away in Clear Creek near Boyd's Crossing Park in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A dog was swept away in the Clear Creek near a Wheat Ridge park Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, officers were called out to Clear Creek Tuesday afternoon near Boyd's Crossing Park for reports of a dog stuck in the water. There is a small waterfall in that section of the creek, and Wheat Ridge PD is concerned that Lyla, the 5-year-old golden retriever, did not make it.

Wheat Ridge authorities and the Arvada Fire Department began their search at 1 p.m. and called off recovery efforts around 2:30 p.m.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

Wheat Ridge PD is urging pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash, especially around water.

"We know it may be a tempting way for dogs to beat the heat but having dogs swim in these fast-moving waters can be incredibly dangerous. Please keep your dogs on leash," the department said in a social media post.

Wheat Ridge Police Officers and Community Service Officers responded to a call of a dog stuck in the Clear Creek Tuesday near Boyd’s Crossing Park. This is a section of the creek with a small waterfall and we are concerned the 5-year-old Golden Retriever did not make it. pic.twitter.com/pyTIoTs4An — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) May 28, 2024

There is a small chance Lyla was pushed further downstream and made it out, Wheat Ridge police said. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.