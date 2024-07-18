Watch Now
NewsFront RangeWheat Ridge

Actions

After 64 years at current location, a new Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge opens in August

Patients will be moved from old building to the new hospital on Aug. 3rd
After 64 years at its current location, Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge will officially move into a brand new building in August.
Intermountain health Luth.jpg
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 18, 2024

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — After 64 years at its current location, Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge will officially move into a brand new building in August. The new Intermountain Health Lutheran Hospital will incorporate new technology and designs to better serve patients.

Intermountain health new Lutheran Hospital.jpg

Lutheran Hospital President Andrea Burch said, while the new facility is smaller than the old one, it’s more efficient.

“What you'll see is that our nurses’ stations are centralized to where the patients are, they're not going to be located far away or down distant hallways,” Burch explained.

Burch said hundreds of of front-line caregivers and providers were involved in the building design and layout.

Plans for the new hospital began in 2014, as leaders realized the old Lutheran location would need an extensive renovation to keep up with new technology and community needs. The hospital’s ownership — SCL at the time — was able to purchase land in the Clear Creek development near Interstate 70 and W 40th Ave.

Burch said Lutheran has one of the busiest emergency rooms in the state and access has become a challenge as the community grew around the old hospital location.

The helipad on top of the new hospital will allow for airlifted patients to be quickly transported into the emergency room, operating room or labor and delivery room. There are 11 labor and delivery rooms at Jefferson County’s only labor and delivery hospital.

Intermountain health Lutheran Hospital.jpg

Educating the community about the change has been critical. When the new Lutheran Hospital opens Aug. 3, all patients will be moved from the old location to the new location in one day. The emergency room at the old location will close at 6:00 am — right as the new emergency room opens.

The community is invited to tour the new Lutheran Hospital Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Lutheran Hospital in Wheat Ridge opens in August

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help