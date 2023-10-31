Watch Now
Woman arrested after man shot to death in Westminster parking lot

Posted at 9:19 PM, Oct 30, 2023
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman was arrested after a man was fatally shot in a Westminster parking lot Sunday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of 120th Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a disturbance and shooting, according to the Westminster Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the man's identity at a later time.

Investigators believe there was an argument between two people who knew each other, which escalated to a shooting, Westminster police said.

Krista Marie Mitchell, 38, was arrested for manslaughter, second-degree assault and felony menacing. She was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility.

Police believe there were several people who witnessed the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dawson at 303-658-4022.

