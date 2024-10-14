Westminster school administrator allegedly sent 'inappropriate photos' to underage student

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster high school administrator was arrested Monday on suspicion of inappropriate conduct with a child, the Westminster Police Department announced.
Westminster PD said it received several Safe2Tell reports over the weekend about Tate Drane, 27, a school administrator with Mountain Range High School, alleging that Drane sent "inappropriate photos" to an underage student.
Drane was arrested Monday afternoon for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - victim under 15 years or pattern of abuse, internet sexual exploitation of a child - observe subject's intimate parts, and internet luring of a child.
The police department asked anyone with information about Drane or this case to reach out to investigators at 303-658-4360.
