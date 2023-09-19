Watch Now
Westminster police searching for woman last seen 9 days ago

Posted at 11:16 PM, Sep 18, 2023
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen nine days ago.

Alice Caver, 21, was last seen leaving her home on her bike around 3 p.m. on September 9. Westminster PD did not provide an approximate location for her home.

Caver is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Caver has underlying medical concerns, according to Westminster police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster police at 303-658-4360.

