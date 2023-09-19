Westminster police searching for woman last seen 9 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen nine days ago.
Alice Caver, 21, was last seen leaving her home on her bike around 3 p.m. on September 9. Westminster PD did not provide an approximate location for her home.
Caver is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Missing Adulthttps://t.co/dlusb3hcBR— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) September 18, 2023
Caver has underlying medical concerns, according to Westminster police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster police at 303-658-4360.
