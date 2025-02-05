Westminster police searching for missing boy, 14, last seen Monday evening

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen Monday evening.

Logan Saenz, 14, was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday in the 9400 block of North Lowell Boulevard.

Logan is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes. Police said he may be wearing a beanie with a unicorn design and carrying a black backpack. He also could be riding a purple bike.

Westminster PD said Logan has been experiencing "mental health challenges" and his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information about Logan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Westminster PD at 303-658-4360.