Westminster police searching for missing 11-year-old

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Winter Vaugh, 11, left her home around 3 a.m., according to the department. Westminster PD did not specify which neighborhood her home is located in.

She was last seen wearing a blue/pink "Lilo & Stitch" shirt, blue/gray champion sweatpants, pink/blue slippers and a small, white cross-body purse.

Westminster PD said she may be with 17-year-old Brandon Gerrod Oliver-Hopson.

Investigators do not have any information that Winter is in danger, but said she needs to be located due to her age.