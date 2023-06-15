Westminster police searching for missing 11-year-old

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
Winter Vaugh, 11, left her home around 3 a.m., according to the department. Westminster PD did not specify which neighborhood her home is located in.
She was last seen wearing a blue/pink "Lilo & Stitch" shirt, blue/gray champion sweatpants, pink/blue slippers and a small, white cross-body purse.
Westminster PD said she may be with 17-year-old Brandon Gerrod Oliver-Hopson.
Investigators do not have any information that Winter is in danger, but said she needs to be located due to her age.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.