Westminster police searching for 13-year-old girl last seen last week

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who has not been seen since last week.

Jody Hunt, 13, was last seen leaving her house near the intersections of Huron Street and W. 121st Avenue on Dec. 18 around 8 a.m.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and may be wearing red and black shoes.

Westminster Police Department

Jody does not have a cell phone and there are concerns for her well-being, according to police.

If you see Jody or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.