Westminster police officer fatally shoots woman

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating after a Westminster police officer shot and killed a woman Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Westminster Police Department, the officer was on routine patrol around 4:41 p.m. in the 8800 block of Lamar Street when he spotted a parked silver SUV that was facing westbound in the eastbound lanes of 88th Avenue.

The officer exited his vehicle and tried to speak to the driver, who was the only occupant. Westminster PD said the woman was armed with a handgun, and the officer fired his weapon, striking her.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity will be released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at a later time.

The officer was not injured. Per department policy, he has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The CIRT is investigating the shooting and will present its findings to the 1st Judicial District Attorney's Office for review.