Westminster police looking for man suspected of exposing himself near Amherst Park

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are asking for your help to find a man suspected of exposing himself numerous times recently near Amherst Park.

The man, pictured below, has been seen in the Greenbelt/Park area near W. 129th Dr. and Harmony Park Dr. in north Westminster exposing himself and masturbating in public, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Westminster Police Department

Police said he is around 30 and 40 years old, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall with brown or reddish hair and a beard. Investigators said the man may have recently shaved his head to appear bald.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.