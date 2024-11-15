Westminster police asking for public's help after man who was assaulted dies from injuries

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man who was assaulted succumbed to his injuries.

According to the department, the 34-year-old man was assaulted near 121st Avenue and Huron Street between 7:27 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He died a few weeks later, according to Westminster police.

The Adams County Coroner's Office is working to determine the official cause of death.

Westminster PD said investigators have been in contact with the victim's family. No one has been arrested, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The department said the assault appears to be isolated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Westminster PD at 303-658-4360. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.