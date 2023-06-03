Westminster PD: Woman found face down in water close to Standley Lake shore

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A woman is in critical condition after she was found face down in the water close to the shoreline of Standley Lake in Westminster Friday afternoon.

Several people spotted the woman around 1:20 p.m. and called 911, according to the Westminster Police Department.

A Westminster park ranger responded to the south side of the lake and pulled the woman from the water. He then began CPR until officers and medical personnel arrived.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition, Westminster police said.

Authorities are investigating why or how the woman entered the water. According to police, the water was roughly 63 degrees at the time.