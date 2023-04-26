Westminster PD: Felony menacing suspects crashed, injured during police pursuit

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two felony menacing suspects — an adult driver and juvenile passenger — were injured after they crashed during a police pursuit in Westminster Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Raleigh Street around 2:17 p.m. for reports of felony menacing.

The incident happened when a sedan pulled into a parking lot. According to Westminster PD, there was an argument between the suspects — an adult male driver and a juvenile male passenger — and people who were loading furniture into a moving truck.

The two in the suspect vehicle allegedly pointed guns at the victims in the parking lot.

As officers arrived, they saw a silver sedan that matched the description of the suspect car driving eastbound on 72nd Ave. Officers attempted to stop the car as it turned southbound onto Lowell Boulevard, according to Westminster PD.

The driver allegedly tried to pass a car in front of them by driving in the northbound lanes of Lowell, but clipped the car. The suspect sedan then struck a truck head-on at Lowell Boulevard and Elk Drive.

The driver and passenger from the suspect vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Westminster police. No other injuries were reported.

Westminster PD tweeted photos that allegedly show guns inside the suspect vehicle.

Pictures of guns inside of the car. pic.twitter.com/ETF4S5Ei3H — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) April 26, 2023

The department said Westminster High School was temporarily placed on secure status, which has since been lifted.