Westminster looking for locations to participate in inaugural restaurant week

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The City of Westminster is getting ready to host its first ever city-wide restaurant week. It's an effort to promote and support local businesses through the city's economic development division.

While the announcement is exciting for food lovers, the city is putting a focus on supporting business owners. Right now, Westminster is looking for any interested businesses to sign up online. Before the event happens, the city is offering free information sessions. Those will be held virtually on Wednesday, February 25 at 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The city is looking to include all restaurants and various types of food establishments, anything from delis to coffee shops to taverns and fine dining. Participating locations will receive free digital marketing materials to help support the promotion. The city also plans to post a digital passport for people to view online to explore every option.

Westminster Restaurant Week will run over a 10-day period from April 17-26, 2026. There will be a 5-tier price structure: $15, $25, $35, $45 and $55.

To be included in the marketing of the event, restaurants will need to complete a participation form by Friday, March 6.

You can find more information on the city’s website here.