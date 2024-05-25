Students unsure of the future following Westminster beauty school's abrupt closure

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Students are now unsure of their future after a Westminster beauty school announced its abrupt closure this week.

According to students, leaders at Elevate Salon Institute told them Wednesday that the school would be closing. The news came as a shock to sisters Davin and Dana Rose Duran, who were looking forward to graduating and becoming licensed nail technicians this summer.

"They came into the classroom, pulled us all in and said, 'Hey, we're closing,'" said Davina. "I really wanted to move forward with being a travel nail tech."

The sisters shared a document from the school titled "Elevate Salon Institute Questions and Answers" with Denver7. The document states in part, "The owner of the school died in a tragic car accident on April 30th. An exhaustive search to find a replacement owner that could meet the regulatory requirements for accreditation, state approval and federal funding was unsuccessful. As a result, the school is closing."

The Durans said the school has helped students transfer their credits, but several of the nail technician schools do not offer financial aid to students.

"They want just, you know, a check for the tuition," said Davina. "Unfortunately, I'm unable to do that for myself."

The Elevate Salon Institute Questions and Answers document states students will receive a transcript, computation of any refund due and a ledger card showing their charges, payments and balance.

"ESI made extensive efforts to obtain financial aid funding for our students, but was unable to secure that funding. Despite the school not receiving any federal financial aid payments from you, ESI in good faith and for your benefit has credited your account for all Title IV funds you were eligible to receive," the document states.

The document also says the school will provide any notifications required by the Colorado Department of Higher Education or NACCAS.

Dana said she doesn't know what to do following such a sudden change.

"Some of us were just so close to the point of graduating," she said.