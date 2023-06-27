Watch Now
Grenade found at Westminster park not real, bomb squad determines

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jun 26, 2023
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Adams County Bomb Squad determined that a grenade found at a Westminster park was not real, according to the Westminster Police Department.

At 7:17 p.m., the department tweeted that a man found what appeared to be a grenade at Wolff Run Park, located at 4705 W. 76th Ave. Police said he picked it up and drove it to his home in the 7700 block of Yates Street.

The Bomb Squad determined that the grenade was not real, according to a 7:48 p.m. tweet by Westminster PD.

The department said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

