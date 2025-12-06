Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian killed after running straight into traffic along Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster

A Westminster employee was driving a city-owned vehicle when he struck the pedestrian, according to the Colorado State Patrol
Authorities are working to piece together why a pedestrian ran straight into traffic before being fatally struck by a truck in Westminster Friday afternoon.
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Authorities are working to piece together why a pedestrian ran straight into traffic before being fatally struck by a truck in Westminster Friday afternoon.

The initial investigation revealed that just before 5:30 p.m., a city of Westminster employee was traveling north on Sheridan Boulevard in a city-owned Ford F250 when he struck a pedestrian near the intersection with 94th Avenue.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses who spoke to investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and the Westminster Police Department reported the pedestrian ran into traffic before the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.

