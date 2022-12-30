Watch Now
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Westminster

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:55 PM, Dec 29, 2022
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV in Westminster Thursday evening, the Westminster Police Department announced.

The incident happened around 8:04 p.m. in the 9200 block of Winona Street.

Westminster police say a woman who was walking in the roadway was struck by an SUV that was traveling eastbound on 92nd Ave.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and their identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers, according to Westminster police. Drugs/ alcohol are not considered factors in the crash at this time.

Eastbound 92nd Ave. is closed between Yates Street and Utica Court. Drivers are asked to use 88th Ave. or 104th Ave, as alternative routes.

