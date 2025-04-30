New youth health clinic brings care closer to home for Westminster families

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A new youth health clinic nestled within an affordable housing community in Westminster is already making a big difference for families who’ve long lacked access to essential care.

The Alto Community Clinic, operated by Kids First Health Care in partnership with Maiker Housing Partners, opened its doors inside the Alto Apartments this month. The clinic offers pediatric services, including medical, dental, and mental health care to anyone 21 and under, regardless of insurance status, income, or immigration background.

“We serve all children birth to 21, regardless of family circumstances, their ability to pay, whether they have insurance, or their immigration status,” said Whitney Gustin Connor, executive director of Kids First Health Care. “We’ve been serving the Adams County community for 47 years, and this new space triples our capacity.”

Richard Butler

The bilingual clinic is already proving to be a critical asset for residents like Ines Ordaz, who lives at the Alto Apartments. Ordaz’s grandchildren attend Westminster Public Schools.

“When this clinic opened, I right away told my daughters about it,” Ordaz said. “This is wonderful for me and the community that lives here… we have a lot of Mexicans and Latinos, so I think this is perfect for them.”

One of Ordaz’s grandchildren has autism, she said, and having quick access to nearby care provides peace of mind during emergencies.

“It means a lot that we have this here,” Ordaz added.

The clinic is the latest example of a growing model that co-locates health services within affordable housing developments to meet people where they are. It’s located at the heart of a larger community that includes 70 affordable housing units at Alto, and another 180 units next door.

“For many of our families, this is their first stable home in a long time,” said Drew O’Connor, chief operating officer of Maiker Housing Partners. “But housing is just the first step. The idea of having a stable place they can count on for critical health, mental health, and dental care is really important.”

O’Connor said residents have already begun using the clinic, and word is spreading quickly.

“We’re not just developing an affordable housing community, we’re shaping the way that neighborhoods should be for people,” he said.

The clinic also has full support from Westminster Public Schools, which previously hosted Kids First inside Gregory Hill Preschool. Superintendent Dr. Gotto said the new clinic will complement summer food programs and other wraparound services for students.

Richard Butler

“We’re excited about the opportunities the Alto Clinic is going to bring to our students and families,” Gotto said. “Knowing there’s a clinic available even during the summer helps prevent that slide we worry about when we lose contact with our students.”

Kids First Health Care is already planning to expand its reach. A new clinic inside Westminster High School is in development, part of a broader push to ensure every student in the district has access to care on-site.

“We know that kiddos need so much more to thrive,” Connor said. “Physical well-being and mental well-being go hand in hand, and this clinic is here to support both.”