WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A new centerpiece for Downtown Westminster is about to open to the public.

Aerostat Park provides a space for entertainment, recreation, and a gathering place for the whole family.

City of Westminster

The park was formerly known as Center Park. As part of a new project, it was renamed by community votes in a campaign run by the city.

Westminster received 249 creative submissions. They narrowed it down to five finalists and after 1,671 community votes, Aerostat Park was crowned the winner.

City of Westminster

According to the city, the name "Aerostat" carries meaningful significance as both a recognizable landmark and a reference to the hot air balloons that were a signature feature of the Westminster Mall.

These iconic balloons once graced the mall’s atrium, and their legacy will also live on through several park amenities designed to pay homage to hot air balloons, along with a new signature public art piece honoring the original balloons, according to city officials

City of Westminster

The park is also just a piece of what’s to come in downtown Westminster.

Mayor Claire Carmelia gave Denver7 a preview of what's to come earlier this week.

"This means that we are now more than 50% complete with the development of this new downtown area. It means that we have the flagship key cornerstone piece of the new downtown now built out. This park is somewhere where we can have folks gather, really engage with each other. It's building that community. “



Watch the full story in the video player below.

New community park opening this weekend paying tribute to old Westminster Mall

The park includes:



Washroom facilities

Lighted spray pad

Off-leash dog area

Walkways

Play Areas

Multi-use family and event areas

Picnic shelters

To celebrate the new park, Westminster is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The city will have free ice cream and live entertainment for the community to enjoy. The park is located at 5750 West Central Avenue.

City of Westminster