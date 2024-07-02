Man arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing man in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally stabbing a man in Westminster Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Melody Drive, according to the Westminster Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department did not release the man's identity.

Terrell Ronin Warrior was arrested in Denver on Monday in connection with the incident. He was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to police.

Further details about the stabbing were not immediately available.