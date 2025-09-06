Man accused of ramming vehicle into ex-girlfriend's mother's home in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man faces several charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into the home of his ex-girlfriend's mother in Westminster.
On Friday, Matthew Curran, 30, was charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder; two counts of stalking; five counts of criminal mischief; second-degree assault; child abuse; driving under the influence; and resisting arrest. He also faces four counts of a crime of violence sentence enhancer.
UPDATE | The suspect in Sunday's domestic disturbance incident has been identified as Matthew Curran, 30. Today, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office accepted the following charges on Curran:— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) September 5, 2025
Charges:
- First Degree Attempted Murder (F2) (4 counts)
- Stalking (F5) (2… pic.twitter.com/rB3m4LArn9
According to the Westminster Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a domestic disturbance in the Hyland Greens neighborhood around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 30.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Curran allegedly rammed his vehicle into the home of his ex-girlfriend's mother before driving off. He then crashed into an unrelated house, according to police.
Later, Curran returned and allegedly tried to run over his ex-girlfriend's mother multiple times before ramming his vehicle into her home again.
Neighbors detained Curran until police arrived. He was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
No serious injuries were reported, according to police.
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.