Man accused of ramming vehicle into ex-girlfriend's mother's home in Westminster

Man faces several charges after allegedly ramming vehicle into ex-girlfriend's mother's home in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man faces several charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into the home of his ex-girlfriend's mother in Westminster.

On Friday, Matthew Curran, 30, was charged with four counts of first-degree attempted murder; two counts of stalking; five counts of criminal mischief; second-degree assault; child abuse; driving under the influence; and resisting arrest. He also faces four counts of a crime of violence sentence enhancer.

According to the Westminster Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a domestic disturbance in the Hyland Greens neighborhood around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 30.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Curran allegedly rammed his vehicle into the home of his ex-girlfriend's mother before driving off. He then crashed into an unrelated house, according to police.

Later, Curran returned and allegedly tried to run over his ex-girlfriend's mother multiple times before ramming his vehicle into her home again.

Neighbors detained Curran until police arrived. He was then taken into custody and transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

No serious injuries were reported, according to police.

