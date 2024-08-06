Watch Now
Jefferson County deputies wrestle gun away from evicted tenant, Westminster PD says

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — No one was injured after Jefferson County deputies wrestled a gun away from an evicted tenant Monday afternoon, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Westminster PD said its officers were called out just after 2 p.m. for reports of shots fired at an apartment in the 9100 block of North Vance Street. When officers arrived, they learned the shots were fired while two deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office — Civilian Division were serving an eviction notice.

Westminster PD said the deputies let the tenant retrieve basic belongings when he grabbed a gun. According to Westminster police, the gun went off while one of the deputies was attempting to disarm the man

No one was injured. The tenant was taken into custody for unlawful discharge of a firearm, obstruction of a peace officer and reckless endangerment.

