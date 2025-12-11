Fire at Westminster apartment complex kills one, injures another; fire officials investigating

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A person is dead and another one is injured following a fire at an apartment complex in Westminster Tuesday afternoon.

The fire at the complex, located near 80th Avenue and Wolff Street, was reported just before 4 p.m.

Fire officials said two residents from the complex were taken to a hospital for treatment, but one of them succumbed to their injuries. The other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Three Westminster police officers were evaluated on scene for smoke inhalation and two other residents at the complex were displaced by the fire. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, according to a news release.

The Adam’s County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim of the deceased one family has been notified.

The fire is currently under investigation.