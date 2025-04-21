Endangered missing alert issued for 17-year-old teen from Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing alert for a 17-year-old teen last seen in Westminster.

Carter Casias, 17, was last seen on foot at around midnight Monday in the 7200 block of Ingalls Ct. in Westminster. He was last seen wearing blue jeans a black jacket and a white t-shirt.

CBI officials said in their alert law enforcement was concerned for his safety.

Casias has brown hair and eyes and stands about 5-feet, 5-inches tall. He weighs 165 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360.