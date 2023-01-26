Watch Now
Dog stolen from Texas yard found in Westminster three years later

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — It's a reunion years in the making.

Bear was found running around on Highway 36 in Westminster. He was wrangled up, and brought to the Westminster Police Department.

Officers scanned Bear's chip, and found his owners in Texas.

This is where the story takes a turn.

Bear's owners told Westminster PD he was taken from their yard three years ago.

The owner is excited to be reunited with Bear, according to Westminster police, and is coming from Texas to pick him up.

