CBI: Missing man, 24, with developmental disabilities last seen in Westminster Monday night

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing man, 24, with developmental disabilities who was last seen Monday in Westminster.

Juan Favela, 24, was last seen walking in the 9100 block of North Osceola Street in Westminster just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Favela is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black coat.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

CBI said Favela has "developmental disabilities which may impact his communication and behavior." He does not have his cellphone, and it's unclear where he would go.

Anyone with information about Favela's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.