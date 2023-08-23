Watch Now
NewsFront RangeWestminster

Actions

CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for Westminster man, 68, with dementia

missing Paul Chavez.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Paul Chavez.jpg
Posted at 11:51 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 01:51:34-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a Westminster man with dementia.

Paul Chavez, 68, was last seen walking in the 7000 block of Stuart Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Chavez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 137 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, a white baseball cap and a black backpack, according to CBI. He was also carrying a guitar.

Chavez has dementia and may be confused, CBI said in its alert. He also is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on Chavez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know