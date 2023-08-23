CBI issues Endangered Missing Alert for Westminster man, 68, with dementia

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a Westminster man with dementia.

Paul Chavez, 68, was last seen walking in the 7000 block of Stuart Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Chavez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 137 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, a white baseball cap and a black backpack, according to CBI. He was also carrying a guitar.

Chavez has dementia and may be confused, CBI said in its alert. He also is in need of medication.

Anyone with information on Chavez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.