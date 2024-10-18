CBI issues alert for missing Indigenous man with medical issues last seen in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an alert for a missing Indigenous man with medical issues.

Matthew Frost, 35, was last seen around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West 93rd Avenue in Westminster.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Frost is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 157 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is affiliated with the Ute Tribe, according to CBI.

CBI said Frost has medical issues that may require care. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.