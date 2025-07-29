CBI issues alert for missing 17-year-old last seen Monday evening in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday evening.

Deja Palfy, 17, was last seen leaving the area of West 82nd Avenue and Barr Lane in Westminster around 6 p.m.

Palfy is described as a 17-year-old Indigenous girl, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is associated with the Lakota Sioux Tribe.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and black/ white Nike shoes, according to CBI.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information on Palfy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.