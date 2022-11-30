Watch Now
AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old girl abducted in Westminster

CBI identified suspect as 45-year-old man
Posted at 8:11 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 22:46:56-05

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Westminster.

Around 11:11 a.m., Westminster police received a call about a possible kidnapping, according to the department. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said it happened at 120th Avenue and Melody Drive

It was reported that a man and his 13-year-old sister, Alexis Bradford, accepted a ride from an unknown man to go shopping, according to Westminster police. When the brother went inside to use the restroom, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Bradford Eblen, took off with Alexis still in the car, the department continued.

Westminster police are concerned for the teen's safety given the circumstances.

Alexis is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 100 pounds with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and green North Face puffer jacket, a thinner leopard print jacket underneath, black and red checkered pants, and white Crocs. She wears glasses.

Eblen is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 250 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black beanie with writing on the front, dark pants, a black and white checkered flannel, and a black t-shirt with a print design.

The two may be in a possibly stolen black 2018 four-door Ford Focus with Colorado license plate AQY-Q22. The vehicle has dark-tinted windows, black wheels, and a Lyft sticker in the lower left front passenger side windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

This is a developing story.

