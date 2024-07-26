21-year-old arrested following deadly shooting in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 21-year-old man was arrested following a deadly shooting in Westminster Thursday afternoon.

According to the Westminster Police Department, officers were called out to the 3200 block of West 81st Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they entered the residence and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Adam's County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once his next of kin has been notified.

Westminster PD said all involved parties remained at the scene and "were cooperative with police." Fernando Arturo Gomez-Cordero, 21, was arrested for manslaughter.

Further details about the shooting, including whether Gomez-Cordero and the victim knew each other, were not released.