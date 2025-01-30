Watch Now
16-year-old girl reported missing nearly 3 weeks after running away from school, Westminster police say

The teen was last seen near Hope Montessori Academy on Jan. 13
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are asking for the public’s help to find a 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from school nearly 3 weeks ago.

Adalynn Grindel Hernandez, 16, was last seen on Jan. 13 around 4 p.m. near E. 136th Ave. and Huron St., according to a social media post from the Westminster Police Department. That intersection is just south of Hope Montessori Academy.

Adalynn is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green sweater.

Police did not say in their social media post why they waited nearly three weeks to report the girl missing.

If you see Adalynn or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.

