Young girl in oldest Weld County cold case dating back 51 years identified; investigation still open

DENVER — The victim of the oldest cold case in Weld County dating back more than half-a-century has been identified, sheriff’s deputies announced Thursday.

The remains of “Jane Doe 1973” were discovered near the bank of the St. Vrain River, north of Highway 66 and four miles west of Platteville, on Nov. 19, 1973.

The victim’s identity would remain a mystery for the next four decades until advances in technology made it possible for forensic detectives to re-examine the case.

Through a search, detectives were able to find the victim’s remains at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley and in April of 2022, the victim’s remains were exhumed so usable DNA could be obtained for genetic genealogy, deputies said in a news release.

Two years later, in February 2024, a forensic genealogy analyst from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) provided a genetic genealogy report to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office which showed evidence that “Jane Doe 1973” was likely 15-year-old Roxanne Colleen Leadbeater.

After learning both her parents and brother had died in the years after her remains were discovered, detectives contacted her closest relatives – first cousins – but learned that they weren’t close to Roxanne and her family.

Those relatives told detectives they all remembered that she had gone missing around 1972, when she was only 15 years old, according to the sheriff’s office, and provided DNA to CBI so detectives could confirm her relationship with the unidentified remains.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the forensic genealogy analyst from the CBI confirmed that “Jane Doe 1973” was, in fact, Roxanne Leadbeater based on the kinship comparison with the cousin.

“This case highlights the importance of preserving evidence, even for decades-old crimes,” said CBI Director Chris Schaefer. “Advancements in DNA technology have given us a powerful tool to help solve cold cases and bring long overdue answers to the families of victims who were never forgotten.”

The case, however, remains an open investigation as Roxanne went missing from Los Angeles, Calif., and was found deceased in Weld County under suspicious circumstances. Her cause and manner of death have also not been determined, deputies said.

“This is our oldest cold case; I am glad Roxanne has finally been identified, and some of her remaining family members have gotten answers about what happened to her. Going forward, I hope to discover what events led to her death, and how she ended up here,” said Detective Kastilahn.

If you have any information about Roxanne Leadbeater, or the details surrounding her death please reach out to Detective Kastilahn at (970) 400-2827 or email him at bkastilahn@weld.gov . You can also call our tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email your tip to crimetips@weld.gov.