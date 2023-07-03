Watch Now
NewsFront RangeWeld County

Actions

Woman hit by train after police locked her in vehicle parked on tracks pleads no contest to misdemeanor

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 21, will avoid jail time if she follows the conditions of her deferred sentence
Bodycam and dashcam video obtained by Denver7 shows the moments a train hit a Platteville police cruiser while a suspect was inside. The suspect survived but sustained multiple injuries.
Platteville train-car crash Sept 16 2022
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 15:27:57-04

The Colorado woman who was hit by a train after officers locked her in the back of a police SUV that was parked on railroad tracks in Weld County pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge Friday after prosecutors dropped a felony charge against her.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 21, will avoid jail time if she follows the conditions of her deferred sentence and completes 10 hours of community service, according to court records.

Rios-Gonzalez was stopped by Fort Lupton and Platteville police officers on Sept. 16 after a 911 caller told dispatchers she’d flashed a gun at him during a road rage incident. Officers took Rios-Gonzalez into custody and then locked her in the back of a police SUV that was parked on the tracks near U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 38.

The officers then failed to move the SUV or help Rios-Gonzalez as a train bore down on the vehicle, horn blaring, and as Rios-Gonzalez screamed for help. The train hit the SUV with her inside, and she suffered significant injuries including a brain injury, broken ribs, broken wrists, a punctured lung, a broken leg and amnesia.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

Video shows train hit Platteville police cruiser while suspect was inside

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know