Windsor Charter High School student identified as teen who drowned at Rock Bridge Lake over the weekend

WINDSOR, Colo. — A 15-year-old boy who drowned at Rock Bridge Lake in Windsor over the weekend was identified as a student at Windsor Charter High School by fire officials Monday.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, was swimming with a friend at Rock Bridge Lake just before 7:26 p.m. Saturday when neighbors in the area heard they were in distress and called 911.

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First responders got to the scene about seven minutes later and a diver with Windsor Severance Fire Rescue was in the water by 7:42 p.m., according to spokesperson Hailey Carson.

The teen was found about 40 feet from shore in about 10 feet of water by 8:14 p.m., Carson added.

CPR was done on scene and the teen was taken to a hospital where Carson believes the teen was pronounced deceased. She said the teens were not wearing life vests at the time of the incident.

Though the teen’s name is being withheld out of respect for the family, school officials at Windsor Charter Academy said resources were available to support students.

District officials in Weld County also offered their condolences to the family.

“To the family navigating this profound pain, and to the students and staff mourning their classmate and friend: please know that your neighbors and the entire Weld RE-4 community are holding you close in our thoughts,” an official with the Weld RE-4 School District wrote.

This isn't the first time a teenage boy has died at Rock Bridge Lake.

In 2020, Denver7 reported that a 13-year-old boy died after a canoe tipped over at Rock Bridge Lake.