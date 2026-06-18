Two children, 15 and 12, missing from Evans since June 11

EVANS, Colo. — Two children have been missing from Evans since June 11, and the Evans Police Department is now asking for the public's help.

Eliyah Parras, 15, and Naomie Parras, 12, left their home along the 2300 block of Mission Springs Way around 3 a.m. on June 11, police said. They were last seen around 37th Street and 23rd Avenue.



Limited other information is available about their disappearance.

Both of the children have red hair and blue eyes. Eliyah Parras is about 6 feet tall and has an eyebrow piercing. Naomie Parras has a nose piercing.

Anybody with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the police department through Weld County Dispatch by calling 970-356-1212.