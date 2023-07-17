Public health alert issued in Weld County after a rabies case was confirmed in a Greeley bat last week

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Weld County health authorities have issued a public health alert after several people came in contact with a rabid bat in Greeley last week.

Authorities requested Monday that anyone who may have had contact with a bat in Greeley and who have not yet reported it to health authorities, to please do so as a confirmed case of rabies was discovered last Friday.

“Summer is peak season for rabies in Colorado and it is important to know how to protect yourself and your family, including pets, against rabies,” Weld County Public Health authorities said in a news release Monday.

The rabies virus is nearly always fatal when not treated by post-exposure prophylaxis – meaning any preventive medical treatment started after exposure to a pathogen in order to prevent an infection from occurring, such as the rabies vaccine – and is shed in the saliva of infected animals, officials said.

People or animals can get rabies from the bite of a rabid animal or from a rabid animal’s saliva if it comes in contact with their eyes, nose, mouth or open wounds, in which case immediate medical attention is necessary, according to the CDC.

You can prevent getting rabies by taking the following precautions:



Vaccinate all domestic pets and valuable livestock against rabies and ensure vaccines are kept up to date. A domestic animal encounter with any wild animal will be treated like an exposure to a rabid animal. Domestic animals without up-to-date rabies vaccinations will be classified as high risk and be required to undergo a 120-day quarantine.

Avoid contact with any wild animals, especially those that act unusually. A healthy wild animal will generally avoid human contact. Do not feed wild animals, since this reduces their natural fear of humans.

Teach children to stay away from all wild animals, stray domestic pets or dead animals, and to tell an adult if they are scratched or bitten. Please remind children of all ages that a sick, dying or dead animal may carry diseases that humans can contract — trying to help an animal can cause more harm than good.

Do not allow pets to roam free, since this can increase the chance they could be exposed without your knowledge. Do not leave pet food or livestock feed outside or feed your outdoor pet more than they can finish, as this will encourage a wildlife presence.

If your pet comes into contact with a wild animal, wear gloves while cleaning them to minimize your risk of exposure to the virus.

If a person has been bitten or scratched by a wild mammal, they should wash the area thoroughly with soap and water, seek immediate medical attention and notify their local animal control agency. Prompt medical treatment is key to preventing rabies after a possible exposure.

In Weld County, rabies can be found in bats, skunks, raccoons and a few other species, officials said.