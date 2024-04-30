Colorado woman last seen after being released from Weld County Jail reported missing

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A woman last seen after being released from Weld County Jail has been reported missing, authorities said Tuesday.

Amber Dawn Williams, 42, was last seen after being released from Weld County Jail on March 8, 2023, going in an unknown direction of travel and in unknown means of transportation, according to a news release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

She was reported missing more than a year later, on April 25 of this year, according to the release.

Williams has blonde/strawberry hair and has either hazel, brown or green eyes. She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 100-122 pounds.

She has a skull with roses on he left forearm, a star on a shoulder, a “Rose Amber” on her left shoulder, clouds, stars, and flowers on her neck, a dead unicorn on her upper left arm, and a water lily on her right arm.

She could be in Estes Park or Greeley, Weld County deputies said.

If seen, contact Det. N. Cole at (970) 400-2822.

