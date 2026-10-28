Boy, 14, shoots 10-year-old girl relative near Erie, Weld County deputies say

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Weld County are investigating after a 14-year-old boy shot a 10-year-old relative of his near the Town of Erie Tuesday.
The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Weld County Road 10, according to a news release.
“During the investigation, deputies learned a 14-year-old male shot a 10-year-old female relative,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.
The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is stable, deputies said.
No other information about the shooting was immediately released.
The investigation is ongoing.
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