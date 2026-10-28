Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocalIn Your CommunityEastern PlainsWeld County

Actions

Boy, 14, shoots 10-year-old girl relative near Erie, Weld County deputies say

Boy 14 shoots 10-year-old girl relative near Erie Weld County deputies say.png
Weld County Sheriff's Office
Boy 14 shoots 10-year-old girl relative near Erie Weld County deputies say.png
top-stories.mp4
Posted
and last updated

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies in Weld County are investigating after a 14-year-old boy shot a 10-year-old relative of his near the Town of Erie Tuesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Weld County Road 10, according to a news release.

top-stories.mp4

“During the investigation, deputies learned a 14-year-old male shot a 10-year-old female relative,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is stable, deputies said.

No other information about the shooting was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

peter-choi2.png

Connect with Peter about Colorado's Eastern Plains
Reach out to Denver7's Peter Choi about a story, topic or issue you want him to look into on the eastern plains. Let us know with the contact form below.
adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter
ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo