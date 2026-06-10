Additional stop signs, rumble strips coming soon to busy Weld County intersection known for crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Board of Commissioners has approved the addition of two stop signs at the busy intersection of Weld County Road 34 and 17.

With these new stop signs, that intersection, located between Mead and Platteville, will become a four-way stop. It already has stop signs for drivers headed eastbound and westbound on Weld County Road 34. Commissioners call this intersection one of the busiest in the county, and one where crashes have become an issue.



Construction crews will also add rumble strips to Weld County Road 17 ahead of the intersection.

The county said its Department of Public Works is planning to eventually replace the four-way intersection with a roundabout.

"These safety features are meant to reduce crashes — especially broadside crashes — which have been a problem," the county said in a press release. "More than 5,600 vehicles use the intersection every day, according to the Weld County Department of Public Works."

“We’re always looking at how we can make our roads safer,” said Weld County Commissioner Pro Tem Jason Maxey. “This marks the next step toward that goal at a busy intersection.”

The installation of the stop signs and rumble strips is expected to start in the coming weeks, though no exact date was provided.

“We want drivers to notice the new stop signs on County Road 17 and slow down when they get close to the intersection. It’s one of our busier ones,” said Kevin Ross, Weld County commissioner and coordinator of public works. “This change, along with careful driving, can make a real difference.”