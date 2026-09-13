1 dead, another injured after head-on crash in Weld County

DENVER — One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a head-on, fiery crash Saturday afternoon in Weld County, officials say.

Colorado State Patrol responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the crash on Weld County Road 100, east of Wellington.

Investigators say a Subaru Outback that was being driven by a 37-year-old woman from Fort Collins was going east on Weld County Road 100. A 43-year-old woman from Nunn was driving a Jeep Wrangler west on Weld County Road 100 at the same location.

The Outback drove into the westbound lanes, hitting the Wrangler head-on, officials say. The Outback rotated and slid partially off the south side of the road and came to a stop facing southwest. The vehicle caught fire.

The Wrangler went off the north side of the road, rolled onto its roof, hit a fence and came to a stop facing north.

The driver of the Outback was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Wrangler was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the woman who died is being withheld as family members are notified.

The road temporarily closed but has since reopened. The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call state patrol dispatch at 970-239-4501 and reference case number VC260334.