Unseasonably warm weather helps heat up Denver metro area's housing market

DENVER – The unseasonably warm weather is coinciding with a Denver real estate market that is heating up.

Joy Dysart, HomeSmart real estate expert, told Denver7's Micah Smith that traditionally, spring is one of the busiest times of year for the Denver metro area real estate market, but it picked up early this year.



“I think the warm weather has kind of contributed to it, because no one wants to move during the winter. I mean, that's pretty much how people roll. And it just gets exciting. People want to get settled for the summer,” Dysart said.

KMGH photojournalist Adam Hillberry Real estate expert Joy Dysart gives Denver7 anchor Micah Smith a tour of a house for sale in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood.

According to REcolorado, new listings jumped about 20% over the last month and Denver area homes are selling faster.

"We are increasing our pending (sales), meaning it goes under contract. So, that means buyers are out a little bit earlier. We're seeing less days on the market for a single-family home, about 14 days on the market,” Dysart said.

REcolorado's latest numbers also show pending sales up 5% year over year and up 31% month over month.

Dysart said buyers have more options to choose from after many potential buyers sat on the sidelines at the end of 2025.

"Pricing has kind of leveled out in Denver, which gives buyers more opportunity, and that's good overall. I mean, I think that's what's bringing them out. And I think we've had some pent-up demand,” Dysart said.

She said she expects the market to stay busy as we head into the summer months.

Dysart recommends sellers make sure their homes are priced correctly to attract the growing number of buyers.

Mountains Colorado mountain homes spend more time on the market during warm winter Micah Smith

Previously, Denver7's Micah Smith took a look at the Colorado mountain home market, and found that in Summit and Park counties, single-family listings are down 17% and condo listings are down 11%. The report states homes are also sitting on the market longer. Read that story here.