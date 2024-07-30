Woman with cognitive impairment reported missing in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A woman with cognitive impairment has been reported missing in Thornton and police are asking for your help to find her as there are concerns for her safety.

Gloria Gonzales, 75, left on foot from her home on Pearl St. near the intersection with E. 88th Ave. in Thornton sometime after 10 a.m. Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

A Colorado Bureau of Investigation Senior Alert states Gonzales was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama bottoms and white tennis shoes.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The woman has brown hair and eyes, is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

If seen, call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5150.