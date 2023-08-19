Vehicular assault suspect arrested after police pursuit in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A vehicular assault suspect was arrested after a police pursuit Tuesday night, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Rose Court for a reported crash involving a pedestrian around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities quickly determined the crash was actually a vehicular assault, Thornton police said. The department did not provide details about the assault.

The suspect — identified as Diego Exiquio Ramon, 41 — was seen driving away as additional officers arrived. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Ramon kept driving, according to Thornton police. He then allegedly drove back to the scene of the crash.

According to the department, Ramon was told he was under arrest, but he refused to get out of the car. He allegedly drove off again.

Authorities initiated a pursuit, and Ramon crashed in the area of 84th Avenue and Interstate 25, the department said. Officers deployed a Thornton Police K-9 and took Ramon into custody.

Ramon was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, then to the Adams County Detention Facility once he was medically cleared. He was arrested for several charges, including first-degree assault, eluding and resisting arrest.