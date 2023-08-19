Watch Now
NewsFront RangeThornton

Actions

Vehicular assault suspect arrested after police pursuit in Thornton

9400 block of Rose Court vehicular assault 8-15-23
Denver7
9400 block of Rose Court vehicular assault 8-15-23
9400 block of Rose Court vehicular assault 8-15-23
Posted at 11:01 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 01:01:07-04

THORNTON, Colo. — A vehicular assault suspect was arrested after a police pursuit Tuesday night, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Rose Court for a reported crash involving a pedestrian around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities quickly determined the crash was actually a vehicular assault, Thornton police said. The department did not provide details about the assault.

The suspect — identified as Diego Exiquio Ramon, 41 — was seen driving away as additional officers arrived. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Ramon kept driving, according to Thornton police. He then allegedly drove back to the scene of the crash.

According to the department, Ramon was told he was under arrest, but he refused to get out of the car. He allegedly drove off again.

Authorities initiated a pursuit, and Ramon crashed in the area of 84th Avenue and Interstate 25, the department said. Officers deployed a Thornton Police K-9 and took Ramon into custody.

Ramon was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, then to the Adams County Detention Facility once he was medically cleared. He was arrested for several charges, including first-degree assault, eluding and resisting arrest.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know