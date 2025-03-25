Thornton youth pastor arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child

THORNTON, Colo. — A youth pastor at a Thornton church was arrested Tuesday for alleged sexual assault of a child.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office charged Joshua Lucero, 28, with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust - pattern of abuse.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the reported incidents happened between July 2017 and July 2020 while Lucero was a youth pastor at Word Alive Church, overseeing children between the ages of 13 and 18.

“Protecting the vulnerable in our community is one of our most important responsibilities,” said Interim Police Chief Greg Reeves in a statement. “We’re asking anyone with information to come forward so justice can be served.”

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton PD tip line at 720-977-5069.