Thornton police searching for missing girls, ages 11 and 13

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing girls.

Ximena Vaca Martinez, 11, and Monica Vaca Martinez, 13, were last seen at school around 4 p.m. in the 9400 block of Hoffman Way. Police say the girls did not get on the bus and are new to Thornton.

Ximena (pictured left) is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue shirt and black jeans.

Monica (pictured right) is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts is asked to call 911.