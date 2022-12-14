Watch Now
Thornton police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen Tuesday morning

Thornton Police Department
missing Robert Loveridge.jpg
Posted at 7:07 PM, Dec 13, 2022
THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Robert Loveridge, 12, was last seen in the 9400 block of Hoffman Way.

He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

