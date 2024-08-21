Thornton police officers shoot, seriously injure man after confrontation in parking lot

THORNTON, Colo. — One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot by Thornton police officers Tuesday evening.

According to the Thornton Police Department, around 8 p.m., officers spotted a man with a warrant in a parking lot in the 200 block of E. 120th Avenue. The department did not share details of the warrant.

Thornton police said officers approached the man and told him he was under arrest, but the man "refused to comply and attempted to walk away." The officers fired a taser at the man but it was "ineffective," according to Thornton PD.

At one point, the man allegedly pulled out a handgun and was shot by officers. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Thornton police. No officers were injured.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will investigate the shooting. Once the investigation is complete, it will be reviewed by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per the department's protocol.