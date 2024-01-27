Thornton police investigating suspicious package at Walmart

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is investigating a suspicious package at the Walmart located at 9901 Grant Street.

The police department said all shoppers and employees have been asked to leave the store.

No further details were provided. Those nearby can expect a large police presence.

Large police presence in the area of 9901 Grant St. as Thornton PD investigating the report of a suspicious package at Walmart. Updates here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Vp2oZS2Qy7 — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) January 27, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.