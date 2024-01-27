Watch Now
Thornton police investigating suspicious package at Walmart

Posted at 9:00 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 23:01:16-05

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is investigating a suspicious package at the Walmart located at 9901 Grant Street.

The police department said all shoppers and employees have been asked to leave the store.

No further details were provided. Those nearby can expect a large police presence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

